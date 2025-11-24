The CPKC Holiday Train passed through Chesterton early in the morning of Sunday Nov. 23, according to the Town of Chesterton Facebook page.

HOLIDAY TRAIN SUPPORTS FOOD BANKS

From the CPKC Holiday Train’s website: “The 2025 CPKC Holiday Train will tour Canada and the U.S. through Dec. 21, raising money, food, and awareness to support food banks across our network. Professional musicians play free concerts from the brightly decorated train’s stage. CPKC donates to the local food banks at each stop and encourages all attendees to make a monetary or heart-healthy food donation.