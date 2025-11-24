The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest launches “Spark Series” to inspire next generation of entrepreneurs

HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. – The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest has officially launched the Spark Series, a new video learning library designed to help students, educators and aspiring entrepreneurs learn directly from real-world innovators across Northwest Indiana.

These short, documentary-style video interviews with local entrepreneurs and innovators bring real-world business and innovation concepts to life for audiences. The Spark Series highlights authentic stories, challenges and insights designed to inspire the next generation of problem-solvers and creators. Each 12 to 14-minute episode is paired with classroom-ready discussion guides and linked to Indiana’s high school entrepreneurship pathway standards, providing a fresh and relatable teaching tool for educators statewide.

“We believe innovation can come from anywhere, and that anyone can be an innovator,” said Jason Williams, CEO of the Society of Innovators. “The Spark Series is designed to spotlight that spirit by showcasing real founders and creators in our own backyard. Their stories help bring entrepreneurship to life for the next generation.”

The first season of the Spark Series features innovators from a wide range of industries, from food and wellness to marketing and manufacturing. Guests include:

Wade Breitzke, founder and CEO of WeCreate, on branding, storytelling, and building customer trust

Allyson Straka, founder of Frozen Garden, on launching a product-based business and scaling from a local kitchen to a $4M brand

Carol Podolak, co-founder of BNutty Gourmet Peanut Butters, on turning a school fundraiser into a global business

Maurice “Chef Blāque” Shelton, owner of Steel City Bakery and Netflix’s Sugar Rush champion, on resilience, values, and purpose-driven leadership

Additional episodes feature entrepreneurs and innovators across sectors, including healthcare, social enterprise, technology and retail, with new episodes added throughout fall 2025.

The Spark Series is part of the Society’s broader SparkED initiative to strengthen youth entrepreneurship across Northwest Indiana. SparkED is the hub for youth entrepreneurship and innovation education. It unites storytelling, hands-on learning, educator support and professional development to ignite curiosity and entrepreneurial thinking in classrooms, afterschool programs and business incubators.

“We heard from teachers across the region who were looking for high-quality, local content that made entrepreneurship feel real,” added Williams. “The Spark Series delivers that by offering short, engaging episodes that highlight not just the ‘what’ of entrepreneurship, but the ‘why’ and ‘how.’”

The first episodes of the Spark Series are now available at pnw.edu/society-of-innovators/spark. Each episode is paired with a Spark Lesson that includes a discussion guide and a short classroom activity. These “quick sparks” are designed for single class periods, helping students connect what they see on screen to hands-on learning, entrepreneurial thinking and real-world problem-solving.

The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest

The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest contributes to economic and community development as the champion of innovation and entrepreneurship in Northwest Indiana. For more information about the Society of Innovators, visit www.pnw.edu/soi.

