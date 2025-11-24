As temperatures drop and the holiday season approaches, many Hoosiers find themselves needing extra support. Indiana 211 is a free, confidential service that connects Hoosiers with local health and human services. Indiana 211 is here to ensure that individuals and families across the state know exactly where to turn when they need help most. With one call, text, or click, Indiana 211 connects people to trusted, up-to-date community resources available in their area.

Hoosiers can access a wide range of essential services through Indiana 211, including:

Food assistance programs and local pantries

Warming centers and shelters during cold weather

Thanksgiving meals and holiday programs

Help with housing, utility support, mental health services, and more

Whether someone is facing a short-term challenge or navigating an ongoing need, Indiana 211 ensures they can quickly find safe, local, verified resources.

How to Access Help

Residents can explore available community resources by visiting in211.org or calling 2-1-1 Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. The Indiana 211 database is updated continuously so every listing remains reliable, accurate and accessible.

For Community Organizations

Indiana 211 also encourages community partners to share new or updated information about food programs, holiday events, or winter warming sites. Organizations can send updates to [email protected] or call the team 888-211-2402, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Ensuring the database stays current helps us serve Hoosiers better, especially during critical times of the year. For assets that you can use on your social media channels visit the following webpage FSSA: Indiana 211 Promotional Materials. You will find the language to add to your social media page and the images you can use.

Get Help or Speak with a Community Navigator

Phone: Dial 2-1-1 or 1-866-211-9966

Available Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

or

Text: Text your ZIP Code to 898-211

Available Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 .p.m.