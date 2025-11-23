On November 3rd, 2025, Judge Jamie Oss, Judge of Superior Court 1, sentenced Javan Brown for his multiple convictions for Attempted Murder, and other related crimes. After considering Indiana law and other factors, Judge Oss sentenced Mr. Brown to 45 years DOC for the first count of Attempted Murder, 35 years DOC for the second count of Attempted Murder, and 35 years DOC for Sentencing Enhancements for Firearm and Criminal Organization. These separate sentences will be served consecutively.

Prosecuting Attorney Sean Fagan said: “Due to the facts of the case, the convictions, and the requirements of Indiana law, the Court imposed on Mr. Brown a lengthy overall term in prison. He will spend decades in prison. This is a just result.”

Prosecuting Attorney Fagan continued: “My team spent months preparing for this trial. They scored multiple convictions, and secured a worthwhile sentence. Multiple agencies were involved in the investigation and prosecution of this case, and because of their hard work, the citizens of Laporte County can rest easier. My thanks to my team (Chuck, Sarah, Meghann), Drug Task Force, and other agencies involved. Good work.”