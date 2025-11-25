INDIANA — AAA predicts at least 73 million travelers hitting the road this year for the Thanksgiving holiday, nearly 2 million of those from Indiana. As Hoosiers embark on holiday travels, INDOT urges drivers to travel safely and plan ahead, as increased traffic is expected across the state starting Tuesday afternoon.

“Motorists should be aware of increased traffic and potential delays early this week,” said INDOT Commissioner Lyndsay Quist. “We encourage drivers to leave early, practice patience, and allow extra travel time throughout the holiday season. We want everyone to make it to their destination safely.”

Beginning at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 26, INDOT will lift existing road closures and restrictions on state highways, U.S. routes and interstates where it is safe to do so. Longer-term closures for ongoing construction projects will remain in place.

Visit 511in.org or download the TrafficWise app on your mobile device to see current closures and restrictions, view traffic cameras, and plan your route. INDOT construction and maintenance activities will resume Monday morning, Dec. 1.