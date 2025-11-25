TEAM WIMS’ Ric and Norma Federighi had the pleasure of seeing Paul McCartney Monday evening at the United Center in Chicago on the first of his two final shows on his North American Tour. Paul and his amazing band never disappoint. Having had the pleasure of seeing Paul since the late 80’s we have enjoyed sharing those experiences with family and friends along the way. Always an amazing storyteller. The 35 song setlist almost 3 hours long spanned The Beatles, Wings, Solo Paul and his entire career. Simply EPIC. For more pictures check out WIMS FACEBOOK page.