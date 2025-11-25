The Michigan City Police Department welcomed their newest officer Jose Gonzalez, a lateral transfer with over 5 years of experience.

“We understand transitioning to a new department brings both anticipation and uncertainty; yet, we know his skills, knowledge, and experience have prepared him for success,” MCPD said on its Facebook page. “We are confident that Officer Gonzalez’s arrival will make a lasting, positive impact on our department and those we serve in the community. On behalf of the entire department, welcome. We are proud to have Officer Gonzalez on our team.”