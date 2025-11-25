Press Release, La Porte Community School Corporation:

La Porte Community School Corporation is proud to announce that the Indiana Department of Education has awarded the Purple Star School designation to Kingsford Heights Elementary School for 2025. This distinction is significant for a school serving a community born from America’s World War II effort.

The town of Kingsford Heights was established in 1942 as a housing community for workers at the nearby Kingsbury Ordnance Plant, one of the largest ammunition manufacturing facilities in the United States during World War II. At its peak, the plant employed more than 20,000 workers who produced critical munitions for the war effort. The community that grew around the

plant has maintained its connection to military service for more than 80 years, making the Purple Star designation a fitting recognition of this legacy.

The Purple Star School program honors schools that show a commitment to students and families connected to our nation’s military. To earn the designation, schools must meet specific criteria, including appointing a military liaison, maintaining a dedicated webpage for military families, offering professional development for staff on the unique challenges of military life, and

maintaining an effective transition program for incoming military students. Kingsford Heights Elementary joins Indian Trail Elementary as the second LPCSC school to earn this designation.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from the Indiana Department of Education,” said Holly Wireman, Principal of Kingsford Heights Elementary. “Our military families make tremendous sacrifices for our country and for the community of Kingsford Heights, and this designation reflects our commitment to ensuring their children feel welcomed,

supported, and valued in our school community.”

Military-connected students often face unique challenges, including frequent moves, parental deployments, and the stress of having a family member in service. The Purple Star distinction demonstrates that Kingsford Heights Elementary has implemented practices and resources to help these students and their families successfully transition and thrive.

“Kingsford Heights Elementary’s Purple Star designation represents the dedication of our staff to create an inclusive and supportive environment for all students,” said Superintendent Dr. Sandra Wood. “We recognize the sacrifices made by our military families, and we are committed to providing their children with the support and resources they need to succeed.”