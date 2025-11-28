UPDATE…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ SATURDAY TO 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ SUNDAY…

Indiana to Warsaw Indiana to Hillsdale Michigan, to 2 to 6 inches

possible especially northwest of a line from roughly Logansport

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Accumulations of 7 to 11 inches

* WHEN…From 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ Saturday to 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Hazardous travel

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.