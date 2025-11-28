UPDATE…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ SATURDAY TO 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Accumulations of 7 to 11 inches
possible especially northwest of a line from roughly Logansport
Indiana to Warsaw Indiana to Hillsdale Michigan, to 2 to 6 inches
south of US Route 24.
* WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan, and
northwest Ohio.
* WHEN…From 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ Saturday to 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/
Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Hazardous travel
conditions are expected Saturday through Sunday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.