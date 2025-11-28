REMINDER: Chesterton’s European Market is cancelled for Saturday 11/29/25. See below for details. #wims

Unfortunately, Mother Nature is reminding us it’s winter! Due to the snowy weather conditions and concerns for everyone’s safety, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Chesterton Hometown Market scheduled for this Saturday, November 29th.

We apologize for any inconvenience. Please stay safe, take care on the roads, and we can’t wait to welcome you back next week, December 6th for Chesterton’s Mistletoe Market!