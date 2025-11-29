Michigan City under Level 2 winter weather advisory

MICHIGAN CITY, Indiana (Nov. 29, 2025) – As of 2:30 p.m. CST today, Saturday, Nov. 29, the current winter weather in Michigan City has reached what our Severe Weather Emergency Team classifies as a Level 2 event, indicating the presence of at least 6 inches of snow and/or icy conditions.

“We are experiencing about 2 inches of snowfall per hour with limited visibility,” Street Director Shong Smith said. “The main arteries are safe to travel, but we urge residents to stay home and off the roads if possible.”

Until the current snow removal conditions are lifted, motorists are prohibited from parking on streets designated as snow routes.

On roads that are not snow routes, the following parking restrictions are in effect between 6 a.m. and midnight:

Even-numbered days: Park on the odd-numbered side of the street to allow for the plowing of the even-numbered side of the street.

Odd-numbered days of the week: Park on the even-numbered side of the street to allow for the plowing of the odd-numbered side of the street.

Michigan City Transit is will operate its last bus route at 4:30 p.m. and will have all department vehicles off the roads by 5:30 p.m.

Anyone needing access to a warming center over this weekend may attend any of the following:

• Michigan City Police Department

1201 E. Michigan Blvd.

All hours

• Keys to Hope Community Resource Center

1802 Franklin St.

7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Nest Community Shelter

1005 W. 8th St.

7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Michigan City Street, Refuse, Vector Control, and Parks departments have mobilized to clear snow from the roads. The Central Maintenance Department is in the shop making sure City equipment is running efficiently. And the Police and Fire departments are responding to incidents as needed.

All those who must travel in the current weather conditions are urged to do so with extra caution.