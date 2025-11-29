WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT TO 7 PM EST/6 PM CST-SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 12 inches. Locally higher amounts possible due to the potential of lake effect snow showers on Sunday. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...From 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ this morning to 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall rates are expected this afternoon into this evening. Some blowing and drifting is possible. Bands of moderate to heavy lake effect snow are also expected on Sunday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&