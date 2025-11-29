Small Businesses, BIGG Voices!
Join us for a fun and inspiring morning celebrating our amazing local businesses!
LIVE with WIMS Radio at BIGGBY® COFFEE – Michigan City!
Friday, December 5th
8:00–9:00 AM
1222 W State Rd 2, La Porte, IN
Come grab your favorite BIGGBY drink, enjoy the warm atmosphere, and hear local business owners share their stories live on air! Whether you’re a business owner or a community supporter, this is a great chance to connect, uplift one another, and highlight what makes La Porte so special.
PLUS… Gift Card Giveaways!
Stop in, say hello, and you might just leave with a little something extra!
We can’t wait to see you there and celebrate our community together!
Best,
Megan