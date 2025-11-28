LA PORTE SANTA PARADE CANCELED DUE TO WINTER STORM WARNING

La Porte, IN – The La Porte Santa Parade committee along with the City of La Porte announces that the annual La Porte Santa Parade, scheduled for November 29, has been canceled due to the National Weather Service’s winter storm warning for our area.

The safety of our community, participants, and visitors is our highest priority. With hazardous travel conditions expected, we believe canceling the parade is the most responsible decision to protect families, volunteers, and parade participants.

We share in the disappointment this brings to our community, especially during the holiday season. However, we encourage everyone to celebrate safely at home and look forward to welcoming Santa back to La Porte next year with even more holiday cheer.