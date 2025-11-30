WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Bands of moderate to briefly heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph leading to some blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A lull in the snow heavier snow showers is expected early this morning, but a transition to lake effect snow showers is expected today. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.