Kesling Campus Principal Bill Wilmsen Named District 2 Indiana Principal of the Year
La Porte Community School Corporation is proud to announce the recognition of Mr. Bill Wilmsen, Principal of the Kesling Campus, who has been named the District 2 Indiana Association of School Principals (IASP) 2025 Principal of the Year.
The Indiana Association of School Principals, a not-for-profit professional association serving more than 3,300 building-level administrators across Indiana,
annually recognizes outstanding school leaders in each of the 12 Indiana districts who have succeeded in providing high-quality learning opportunities for students.
These principals are acknowledged by their peers for the exemplary contributions they have made to the profession.
Mr. Wilmsen’s leadership at the Kesling Campus—encompassing both La Porte Middle School and Kesling Intermediate School—has brought cohesion, clarity, and shared purpose to one of the district’s most complex instructional settings. He has led with vision and a deep commitment to ensuring that every student in grades 5–8 is supported and challenged to reach their potential. His ability to unify staff around common goals and foster a culture of belonging and academic excellence has made a lasting impact on the district.
As a District 2 honoree, Mr. Wilmsen will be honored alongside other district winners at the IASP Fall Professionals Conference Awards Banquet in Indianapolis on November 23. “Mr. Wilmsen’s recognition reflects not only his individual excellence but also the strength of leadership and collaboration that defines La Porte Schools,” said Superintendent Dr. Sandra Wood. “We are incredibly proud of his commitment to our students and staff.”