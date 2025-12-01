Kesling Campus Principal Bill Wilmsen Named District 2 Indiana Principal of the Year

La Porte Community School Corporation is proud to announce the recognition of Mr. Bill Wilmsen, Principal of the Kesling Campus, who has been named the District 2 Indiana Association of School Principals (IASP) 2025 Principal of the Year.

These principals are acknowledged by their peers for the exemplary contributions they have made to the profession.

