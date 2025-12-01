HOOSIER SOLAR DONATION LAUNCHES $105,000 MATCHING FUND WITH UNITY FOUNDATION OF LA PORTE COUNTY

LA PORTE, IN – Hoosier Solar has donated $35,000 to the Unity Foundation of La Porte County, establishing a permanent Hoosier Solar Community Fund to address the County’s greatest needs.

Through the Unity Foundation’s matching opportunity with Lilly Endowment Inc., every dollar contributed is matched by two additional dollars. This means that Hoosier Solar’s donation will triple to $105,000.

Community funds like Hoosier Solar’s help generate flexible grant dollars that enable the Unity Foundation to respond to both current and emerging needs throughout La Porte County. These include early childhood education, the environment, human services, and many more areas. Because the fund is permanent, it will continue to grow over time, with grants distributed annually from the investment earnings. This will ensure that Hoosier Solar’s gift supports local priorities in perpetuity at the direction of the Unity Foundation.

“In establishing a community fund, Hoosier Solar is making an investment in La Porte County that will give Unity Foundation discretion and flexibility to make grants where they are needed most,” said Jeri Pat Gabbert, President & CEO of Unity Foundation of La Porte County. “We are grateful to Hoosier Solar for their generous gift, which will help us address our community’s most pressing needs for generations to come.”

This partnership highlights Hoosier Solar’s ongoing commitment to being a strong community partner and investing in the long-term success of the places where it operates. “We are proud to support the Unity Foundation’s mission to strengthen La Porte County’s social and economic vitality,” said Steven Lichtin, CEO of Hoosier Solar. “At Hoosier Solar, our commitment to being a good neighbor is central to how we operate. We’re honored to give back to the communities we call home through local investment and meaningful partnerships.”