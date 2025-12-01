Indiana State Police-Lowell Post Thanksgiving Weekend Snowstorm KeepsTroopers Busy

Northwest Indiana- The snowstorm that settled over Northwest Indiana during Thanksgiving weekend created challenging travel conditions and a high volume of calls for Lowell District troopers. Between Saturday at 10:00 a.m. and Sunday at 10:00 a.m., troopers handled a significant number of weather-related incidents across the region.

Activity Snapshot (24-Hour Period):

• 120 slide-offs (no reported damage) • 84 total crashes • 7 of those crashes involved reported injuries • 40 motorist assists • 10 abandoned vehicles checked

Of those totals, 39 crashes, 68 slide-offs, and 16 motorist assists occurred on I-65 between Crown Point and Remington, with additional incidents spread across I-80/94 from the Illinois state line to the Michigan state line.

Late Sunday morning, troopers also responded to a crash on I-80 in Hammond where the driver was later pronounced deceased. Preliminary information indicates the driver experienced a medical emergency while operating the vehicle. The collision itself is not believed to have caused the fatality, as family members were present in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Many of the incidents troopers responded to could have been prevented. Excessive speed for conditions and following too closely remained two leading contributors to the majority of crashes and slide-offs. The Indiana State Police continue to urge all motorists to practice defensive winter driving by reducing speed, increasing following distance, and giving yourself more time to stop and react.