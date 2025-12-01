WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM EST /4 PM CST/ THIS
AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4
  inches.

* WHERE...A portion of northern Indiana.

* WHEN...From 5 PM EST /4 PM CST/ this afternoon to 7 AM EST /6 AM
  CST/ Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
  conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning
  commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.