WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM EST /4 PM CST/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. * WHERE...A portion of northern Indiana. * WHEN...From 5 PM EST /4 PM CST/ this afternoon to 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.