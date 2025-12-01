WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM EST /4 PM CST/ THIS
AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4
inches.
* WHERE...A portion of northern Indiana.
* WHEN...From 5 PM EST /4 PM CST/ this afternoon to 7 AM EST /6 AM
CST/ Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning
commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
