With winter approaching, warming centers will be open across the state for those in need of a safe and warm place to stay. Indiana 211 is your community’s resource for up-to-date information on warming center locations and hours in your area. To find warming centers in your community, click here. Report or add a warming center to the Indiana 211 database by contacting Indiana 211’s resource team by email at [email protected].

Please partner with Indiana 211, a division of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, to help ensure Hoosiers know they can call 2-1-1 or 866-211-9966, or visit IN211.org , to find their nearest warming center. Share the information below, and follow Indiana 211 on Facebook Instagram and/or X to stay aware of of important updates and resources that could affect your community. Warming Centers Promotional Materials

Indiana 211 Warming Centers Locations: Click Here

Warming Centers Handout: Click Here

Facebook Follow Us: @IN211 Post image Message: PLEASE SHARE: Stay warm, stay safe. Call 2-1-1 to find warming centers open in your community. @in211 community navigators are available and can provide you with updated locations and hours of warmings centers in your area or click here: https://on.in.gov/k3ne4



Instagram Follow us:@IN211Info Post image Message: Stay warm, stay safe. Call 2-1-1 to find warming centers open in your community. @IN211Info community navigators are available to provide you with current locations and hours of warmings centers in your area.

