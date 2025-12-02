With winter approaching, warming centers will be open across the state for those in need of a safe and warm place to stay. Indiana 211 is your community’s resource for up-to-date information on warming center locations and hours in your area. To find warming centers in your community,click here.
Report or add a warming center to the Indiana 211 database by contacting Indiana 211’s resource team by email at [email protected].
Your support is key to making sure every Hoosier knows how to find the resources they need.
Please partner with Indiana 211, a division of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, to help ensure Hoosiers know they can call 2-1-1 or 866-211-9966, or visit IN211.org, to find their nearest warming center. Share the information below, and follow Indiana 211 on Facebook, Instagram and/or X to stay aware of of important updates and resources that could affect your community.
Warming Centers Promotional Materials
- Indiana 211 Warming Centers Locations: Click Here
- Warming Centers Handout: Click Here
- Facebook
- Follow Us: @IN211
- Post image
- Message: PLEASE SHARE: Stay warm, stay safe. Call 2-1-1 to find warming centers open in your community. @in211 community navigators are available and can provide you with updated locations and hours of warmings centers in your area or click here: https://on.in.gov/k3ne4
- Instagram
- Follow us:@IN211Info
- Post image
- Message: Stay warm, stay safe. Call 2-1-1 to find warming centers open in your community. @IN211Info community navigators are available to provide you with current locations and hours of warmings centers in your area.
- X
- Follow Us: @IN211Info
- Post image
- Message: Stay warm, stay safe. Call 2-1-1 to find warming centers open in your community. @in211Info community navigators are available and can provide you with updated locations and hours of warmings centers in your area or click here: https://on.in.gov/ai2x5