The EDCMC is seeking input from businesses in Michigan City that are marking milestones

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – The EDCMC is seeking input from businesses in Michigan City that are marking milestones or continued investment in the community.

Companies that have celebrated or will be celebrating an anniversary between 2024-26 will be honored with a Milestone Award, which highlights businesses that remain in the community creating a continued impact on Michigan City. Anniversary milestones to be celebrated include: 10, 20, 25, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 75, 80, 90 or 100+ years.

Companies that have completed or are in the process of completing a significant project between 2024-26 will be recognized with a 2026 Investment Award, which spotlights the impact that the contributions have made on the city’s economic development journey. Information needed includes a project description, number of new jobs, number of retained jobs and estimated investment amount.

Milestone and investment information forms are available online at https://edcmc.com/awards_details_sought.

Fillable PDF forms should be downloaded, completed and emailed to EDCMC Operations Director Liliana Franco at [email protected] . Questions: contact Franco at 219-873-1211, Ext. 206.

The Economic Development Corporation Michigan City team will be celebrating milestones, investments, impactful leaders and community-changing projects at its Business Investment Awards event on July 16, 2026. Sponsorship opportunities and tickets will be available soon.

Beyond investment and milestone awards, additional businesses and leaders will be honored. The Economic Development Leadership and Economic Development Lifetime Achievement awards will recognize individuals making an impact on the community. The Phoenix Award will honor the rebuilding or reusing of an existing facility or building that has been transformed into a new spot.

“Our awards are a platform to celebrate our business community and regional leaders who are adding to the economic development energy and synergy that continue to gain momentum here in Michigan City,” said EDCMC Executive Director Clarence L. Hulse.

The Economic Development Corporation Michigan City is committed to growing and attracting new industry and business to the community as well as strengthening existing business. EDCMC services, programs, and one-on-one assistance clearly provide the optimum business environment — a place where commerce and industry can prosper and grow. EDCMC merges the right mix of resources, including city government, community members, and the expertise of business leaders. Exclusive incentive packages and unique natural resources make Michigan City, Indiana, the place to build or expand.

For more information, call (219) 873-1211 or visit www.edcmc.com.