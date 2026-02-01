Eighth-grade students from Michigan City and beyond are invited to attend Michigan City High School’s annual Wolfpack Roundup. This informational session will be held on Wednesday, February 18, at 6:00 p.m. in the Michigan City High School auditorium, located at 8466 W. Pahs Road. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Enter through Door P.

“Wolfpack Roundup is an opportunity for students and their families to tour the school and meet school counselors and administrators. They can hear more about classes, extracurriculars, dual credit, and so much more,” said MCHS Principal Dr. Mohamed Mroueh. “The tour offers a student perspective, and your child will get a sense of what it’s like to be part of the wolfpack.”

The Roundup is open to families of all current eighth-grade students – those who attend Michigan City Area Schools, as well as those attending private school, charter school, or homeschool. While the event is designed for eighth-graders, families with older students considering a transfer to MCHS are also welcome.

Prospective students can learn about the school’s individualized learning paths, including Honors College, Early College, and career-tech certifications. Parents and students can also learn about

different ways to earn college credits during high school, such as AP and dual credits, as well as the Indiana College Core, now offered at Michigan City High School, one of the only schools in the region to offer this program.

The informational session will also highlight the programs that make MCHS unique. The school is a proud member of the Duneland Athletic Conference (DAC), one of the most competitive conferences in Indiana, with 26 teams to choose from.

MCHS also offers over 40 student clubs, a nationally recognized JROTC program, Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs, and graduation pathways that prepare students for a successful career in any direction they may choose.

More information about Michigan City High School and all it has to offer is available by visiting EducateMC.net/MCHS, or by contacting the MCHS School Counseling Department Chair, Arminda

Anguiano, at (219) 873-2044, 4346 or [email protected].