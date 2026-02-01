The 2nd annual Lucky Charm 5k will return to Michigan City on Saturday, March 21st, at 9:00 am. Nearly 300 participants turned out for last year’s inaugural race, and more are anticipated to pound the pavement in 2026.

Marquette Catholic High School is proud to again partner with Extra Mile Fitness Company and Race the Region to organize this all-ages event. The school will serve as headquarters for the race, with the start and finish lines designated for 10th Street, located between the main building and the Scholl Center.

Early registration is open until March 4th. The entry fee is $30 with a shirt; $25 without one. Registration will continue until the morning of the race; however, shirt availability and sizes cannot be guaranteed after March 4th, at which point entry fees increase. All participants are required to register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=175250

The Lucky Charm 5k awards ceremony will take place in the Scholl Center Commons. Awards will be distributed for top overall male female, top masters male and female, as well as the top-3 in age groups (10 & under, 11-12, 13-14, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75 & up).

The Lucky Charm 5k will directly benefit Marquette Catholic's track and field programs. Sponsorships are available at Family ($50), Mile Marker ($100), Bronze ($200), Silver ($300), Gold ($500), and Presenting Sponsor ($1,000) levels.