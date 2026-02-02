Duneland Chamber of Commerce Invites Candidates to Participate in 2026 Candidate Forum

(Chesterton, IN – January 29, 2026) The Duneland Chamber of Commerce is inviting candidates who are seeking elected office in the 2026 election cycle to participate in its upcoming Candidate Forum, designed to provide an opportunity to share their priorities and perspectives directly with the community.

The Candidate Forum will take place on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at the Porter County Expo Center, located at 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso.

This forum is open to candidates who have filed or plan to file for open positions in the 2026 elections that serve the Duneland area. The event will follow a structured format that allows each candidate uninterrupted time to speak. There will be no debate or question-and-answer portion. Exact speaking times will be communicated to participating candidates in advance. This event will be recorded and shared with Duneland Chamber members and on social media platforms.

“We take great pride in providing a platform where all candidates have the opportunity to share their views and connect with our community,” said Maura Mundell, President of the Duneland Chamber of Commerce. “This forum allows residents and business owners to make informed decisions about the leaders who will shape the future of our communities.”

Candidates interested in participating are encouraged to register in advance at

https://business.dunelandchamber.org/event-calendar/Details/april-2026-candidate-forum-1579209?sourceTypeId=Website

Questions or requests for additional information may be directed to Rachel Campbell at [email protected].

####