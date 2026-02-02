PNW’s online RN-to-BSN program earns top 50 national ranking from U.S. News and World Report

HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — The Purdue University Northwest (PNW) College of Nursing online programs received top national recognitions through U.S. News & World Report’s 2026 Best Online Programs rankings, including a No. 38 placement for its RN-to-BSN program. U.S. News & World Report’s rankings were released Tuesday, Jan. 27.

PNW’s nationally recognized RN-to-BSN online program was included among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs in the 2026 rankings, placing 38 among 359 surveyed online bachelor’s programs. The ranking was an increase from No. 51 on the 2025 listing. PNW’s program offers an avenue for busy nursing professionals to earn an affordable, accelerated and convenient degree option, gaining additional skills and credentials needed to advance their careers. The program empowers working RNs to deepen their clinical expertise and earn their BSN in as few as 10 months.

PNW’s Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) online program ranked No. 88 nationally among 209 surveyed programs included in the best online MSN programs, up 10 spots from last year’s rankings. PNW’s online MSN allows students to craft their learning plans in tandem with their schedules, including the ability to complete practicum hours where they work. PNW offers Nurse Educator and Nurse Executive tracks for its online MSN.

“We are proud to receive this national recognition of excellence in online education that is both meaningful and affirming of our mission,” said Amy Fry, dean of the PNW College of Nursing. “The PNW College of Nursing is committed to student-centered, innovative education that prepares students to impact health care as leaders through compassionate, evidence-based practice. Congratulations to our faculty, staff, students and clinical partners on these rankings.”

The PNW College of Nursing’s online programs offer hard-working nurses flexibility and affordability in their pathways to earning their next credentials. Students are mentored by expert, passionate nursing faculty members who are committed to enhancing student outcomes. PNW’s College of Nursing is trusted as a National League for Nursing Center of Excellence and an Indiana Center for Evidence-Based Nursing Practice. To learn more about PNW’s online nursing programs, visit pnw.edu/nursing-online.

U.S. News & World Report evaluates online degree programs that are regionally accredited and have the bulk of their coursework online, from program entry to degree completion. Programs are ranked based on a methodology combining self-reporting and peer assessment. Ranked programs employ different methodologies for respective disciplines and incorporate metrics specific to online learning.