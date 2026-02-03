La Porte—Sixty-six La Porte High School students demonstrated exceptional musical talent at the Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) Vocal and Piano Solo and Ensemble Contest on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at Portage High School, earning an impressive 109 Gold Division medals.

Eleven solos and four ensembles will advance to represent La Porte High School at the State Solo and Ensemble Contest in Indianapolis on February 21, 2026.

“Watching these students pour their hearts into their performances and seeing that hard work recognized is truly humbling,” said Tom Coe, La Porte High School Choir Director. “Each one of

these young musicians has shown remarkable dedication. We couldn’t be prouder.”

The 109 gold medals were earned across multiple performances, with several students receiving recognition for more than one solo or ensemble performance.

Gold Division Medal Recipients:

Vocal Solos

Paige Bannwart, Emma Bruno, Molly Cooper*, Clark Denger, Emily Hayes*, Karsyn Klein*, Rose Mann*, Bayleigh Miller*, Nick Oss*, Noah Parmer*, Halyn Pumroy*, Owen Renz*, Riley Renz*

Vocal Ensembles

Madelynn Allen, Paige Bannwart, Keith Berrier (3), Sadie Blair, Ryland Bortz, Emma Bruno, Corbin Carson, Julianna Chavez (3), Ayden Christner (2), Molly Cooper (3), Abigail Culp, Emily DeGarmo* (2), Clark Denger, Wade Downs, Kenneth Drake, Bailey Emerick, Ashlee Favia, Colin Fettinger, Brooke Francis, Haley Francis, Jaxson Glanders (2), David Groth (2), Layna Hannon, Andrew Hayes (2), Emily Hayes* (3), Paige Holloway-Vann, Skyler Holloway-Vann, Isaiah Hurt, Karsyn Klein* (3), Kelly Koepke, Kira Magill, Kyla Magley, Rose Mann, Isaias Mejia-Palma* (2), Bayleigh Miller* (3), Carly Mohlke, Myla Moss, Nevaeh Nelson* (5), Nicholas Oss* (5), Anna Otolski, Miranda Owens, Noah Parmer, Chloe Pegg, Nicholas Perra, Miranda Pham, Luke Povlock, Halyn Pumroy* (2), Talia Putnam, Owen Renz, Riley Renz, Camryn Ruiz (3), Natalie Ruiz, Ivy Schoof, Lillian Spain, Olivia Surowiec, Jordyn Taviner-Haines, Gabriella Tompkins, Sofia Thompson* (2), Isabella Trim, Kaitlyn Tucker, Emma Ulrich, Damien Van Hook, Ayrianna Vinson, James Young, Khyrie Zeman

Piano Solo

Samuel Burden*

Asterisks indicate students who will advance to the State Solo and Ensemble Contest. Numbers in parentheses indicate multiple medal-earning ensemble performances.