Secretary of State Diego Morales Reminds Candidates: One Week Left to File for Office

INDIANAPOLIS- With just one week remaining before the candidate filing deadline, Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales is urging individuals seeking public office to submit their paperwork as soon as possible.

The deadline to file a declaration of candidacy is Friday, February 6th, at noon. Under Indiana law, election officials are prohibited from accepting filings after the deadline.

“Time is running out for Hoosiers who wish to place their name on the ballot. Filing early helps avoid last-minute issues and ensures candidates are fully prepared for the upcoming election,” said Diego Morales, Indiana Secretary of State.

The Indiana Secretary of State’s office continues to provide resources and assistance to candidates throughout the filing process. Candidates are encouraged to review all requirements carefully and complete their filings ahead of the deadline. A detailed guide for candidates is available online at: https://www.in.gov/sos/elections/files/2026-Candidate-Guide.FINAL.pdf

Candidates for U.S. House of Representatives, state legislative, and judicial offices including county prosecuting attorneys, file declaration of candidacy with the Indiana Secretary of State. The Secretary of State’s Office will be accepting filings 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. weekdays through February 6th at noon.

Candidates for non-judicial county offices, township offices, town offices, school board offices, precinct committeeman or state convention delegate, file their declaration of candidacy at the office of the County Clerk in which they reside.

For more information on candidate filing requirements and deadlines, visit the Indiana Secretary of State’s website at sos.in.gov