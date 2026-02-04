HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) Nils K. Nelson Endowed Professor of Integrative Human Health John Durocher has been named a 2026 Fellow of the American Physiological Society (FAPS).

Durocher was recognized with esteemed member status from the American Physiological Society (APS) in the category of Teaching of Physiology. As a member of the FAPS class of 2026, he joins a prestigious group of members honored for their outstanding scientific contributions, significant impact on physiology and dedicated service to the society.

“I’m honored to join the Fellows of the American Physiological Society,” says Durocher. “I know several professors who are already fellows, and they have incredibly strong track records in research, teaching or both. To join them is one of the biggest honors I could receive in my field of work.”

“This national honor recognizes the impact of Dr. Durocher’s research and his leadership in physiology education,” said José Sánchez, dean of the PNW College of Engineering and Sciences. “It also reflects the kind of faculty Purdue University Northwest invests in — educators who are active scholars, engaged mentors and deeply committed to student success through applied learning. I am proud of Dr. Durocher and the example he sets for our students and colleagues.”

Fellowship status in the APS is awarded selectively across the society’s 12 sections, typically with only one or two individuals per section being recognized each year. This year, Durocher is one of just two honorees in the Teaching of Physiology section. In addition, candidates nominated for fellowship status must meet several criteria, including at least 15 years of APS professional membership, demonstrated service to the society and excellence in at least three areas, such as funding, publications and teaching.

At PNW, Durocher focuses on teaching, research and service in integrative human health and kinesiology. He is dedicated to engaging students through real-world, experiential learning, with his courses emphasizing hands-on training with advanced laboratory equipment whenever possible. Having taught nearly 60 different courses during his career thus far, Durocher has reached students across a wide range of programs and career paths.

“Personally, the most meaningful part of my career is watching students move on to bigger things,” says Durocher. “When a student tells me I helped them get into physical therapy school, medical school or another professional program, that’s what satisfies me most in my career.”

Durocher is the founding director of the PNW Integrative Physiology and Health Sciences (IPHS) Center and serves as coordinator of the Integrative Human Health Bachelor of Science Degree and Kinesiology concentration. He has been a professional member of the APS since 2009.

Other achievements that supported Durocher’s nomination as a fellow were his years of service with the APS itself, including serving on the Physiology Educators Committee; an inaugural member of the Center for Physiology Education Advisory Board; holding leadership positions in the Michigan Physiological Society while living in Michigan; and serving as a mentor for three APS programs over the past several years. In 2021, he received the ADInstruments Macknight Innovative Educator Award from the APS which recognizes a member who effectively engages students by incorporating innovative teaching techniques and technology into their physiology education courses.

Looking ahead, Durocher’s focus will be on giving back to the field of physiology and supporting the next generation of students. His involvement with the APS will allow him to contribute to initiatives that strengthen the regional physiological communities and expand opportunities for students.

Durocher has been a faculty member at PNW since 2020. He earned his Ph.D. in Exercise Physiology from Michigan Technological University. His research focuses on exercise and other lifestyle interventions that can improve human health and performance. He has authored or co-authored numerous research articles published in professional and peer-reviewed journals.

The American Physiological Society connects a global, multidisciplinary community of more than 10,000 biomedical scientists and educators as part of its mission to advance scientific discovery, understand life and improve health.