La Porte City Police Officers were recognized Monday night at the La Porte City Council Meeting and presented with awards in recognition of their professionalism, dedication, and service to the community.

Captain’s Awards are presented by shift Captains to officers who consistently demonstrate a positive attitude and strong work ethic over a six-month period. The following officers received a Captain’s Award:

Specialist Triston Kajer

Specialist Ryan Dziewicki

Corporal Detective Dylan Barden

Corporal Dalton Pflughaugt

In addition to the Captain’s Awards, the following honors were also presented:

Officer of the Year: Corporal Dalton Pflughaugt

Life Saving Award: Officer Branden Pittman

Commendation Award: Officer Devin Hammons Flanagan