La Porte City Police Officers were recognized Monday night at the La Porte City Council Meeting and presented with awards in recognition of their professionalism, dedication, and service to the community.
Captain’s Awards are presented by shift Captains to officers who consistently demonstrate a positive attitude and strong work ethic over a six-month period. The following officers received a Captain’s Award:
Specialist Triston Kajer
Specialist Ryan Dziewicki
Corporal Detective Dylan Barden
Corporal Dalton Pflughaugt
In addition to the Captain’s Awards, the following honors were also presented:
Officer of the Year:
Corporal Dalton Pflughaugt
Life Saving Award:
Officer Branden Pittman
Commendation Award:
Officer Devin Hammons Flanagan
These officers exemplify the professionalism, dedication, and commitment to service that define the La Porte City Police Department.