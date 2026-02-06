FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department has completed a thorough internal administrative review into the January 30th off-duty arrest of Officer Thaddeus Bilski.

Upon notification of the arrest, Officer Bilski was immediately placed on administrative leave while the department conducted its internal administrative review. Following this review, Bilski was suspended without pay for three days and was ordered to complete additional training. He returned to full duty as a patrol officer today, February 4, 2026.

It’s important to note that the criminal case related to the officer’s arrest is still pending in court. As with any member of the public, Officer Bilski is entitled to due process under the law. The department’s administrative review is separate from the criminal court process and focuses strictly on departmental policy, conduct expectations and professional standards.

While no one is perfect, we hold our officers to a high standard both on and off duty. In this case, we determined the off-duty conduct was inappropriate and addressed it through disciplinary action consistent with department policy. Officer Bilski has otherwise demonstrated a good record of service to the community.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department remains committed to accountability, transparency and maintaining the public’s trust. We will continue to monitor the outcome of the court case and will take any additional administrative action; if warranted.

-Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.