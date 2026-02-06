MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Transit-Oriented Developments will take center stage at the 4th Annual EDCMC Power Breakfast from 7:30 to 10 am Wednesday March 25 at the Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa, 777 Blue Chip Drive.

Michigan City Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch and Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott will outline the routes their cities have taken toward the development of TOD’s, how the designation and projects are impacting their communities and what opportunities are expected in the future.

Tickets for “Beyond the Station – The Power of TOD’s” are $40 and available online at www.tinyurl.com/PowerBreakfast2026. Proceeds from ticket sales help support sending Michigan City High School students to manufacturing and technical trade shows in Chicago.

Sherri Ziller, president and CEO of the NWI Regional Development Authority, will monitor and guide the TOD discussion. Michigan City’s TOD stems from the newly refurbished and opened 11th Street Station and adjacent mixed-use high-rise development, The Franklin at 11th Street, which will welcome its first residents in 2026. Hammond’s TOD is anchored around the new Hammond Gateway Station and South Shore Line’s West Lake Corridor Project and future Monon Corridor.

“For four years, we have been able to help expose students to manufacturing career options and keep our community informed on the latest developments and projects in our city,” said Economic Development Corporation Michigan City Executive Director Clarence L. Hulse. “Having Hammond’s TOD as an anchor in the West and Michigan City’s in the East is a vital component to creating opportunities in Northwest Indiana along the South Shore Line and beyond.”