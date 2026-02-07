Today A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight A 40 percent chance of snow after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 15. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.