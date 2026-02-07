LA PORTE COMMUNITY SCHOOL CORPORATION STATEMENT REGARDING KINGSBURY PTO MATTER

La Porte—We are aware of the arrest announced today by the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office involving the treasurer of the Kingsbury Parent Teacher Organization (PTO).

For context, the Kingsbury PTO is an independent nonprofit organization separate from La Porte Community School Corporation. PTOs manage their own finances, bylaws, and leadership. The district does not have oversight of or access to PTO funds, financial records, or bank statements.

We are thankful for the work of the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office and our School Resource Officers, who remain dedicated to supporting our students and families.

Because this is an active matter in the judicial system, all inquiries should be directed to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.