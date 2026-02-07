Save the Dunes Releases Third Volume of Living in the Dunes Landscaping Guide Series, Focusing on

Bird Conservation

(Michigan City, IN)- Save the Dunes is proud to announce the release of Living in the Dunes: A

Homeowner’s Landscaping Guide for Bird Conservation in Indiana’s Coastal Communities, the

third installment in its popular Living in the Dunes native landscaping guide series.

This new volume focuses on birds and the important role Northwest Indiana plays in supporting them. Located along the Mississippi Flyway, the region serves as a major corridor for migratory birds and provides habitat for hundreds of resident species. While protected lands such as Indiana Dunes National Park and regional nature preserves are essential, much of the landscape between them has been developed into spaces that offer little food, shelter, or safety for birds.

“Birds don’t recognize property lines, and conservation can’t stop at park boundaries,” said Katie Hobgood, Program Director at Save the Dunes, who led the creation of this guide. “Our protected lands form the foundation, but this guide shows how home gardens complete the mosaic birds depend on to move safely across our fragmented region.”

This new guide helps homeowners understand how native plants and intentional garden design can provide birds with the essential habitat elements they need to survive. Developed with guidance from an expert advisory committee and designed by Hitchcock Design Group (now RVi Planning + Landscape Architecture), the guide features bird profiles, native plant recommendations, garden layout templates, and practical tips for creating bird-friendly

landscapes at home. For more information visit www.savedunes.org #wims