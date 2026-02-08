La Porte County Sheriff’s Office LCSO investigate numerous storage unit burglaries-Sheriff Ron joins Ric Federighi this Monday 2/8 at 7:30a on WIMS and FACEBOOK LIVE to discuss
For the past several months, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division of the LCSO and Porter County Sheriff’s Office have been investigating numerous storage unit burglaries.
These burglaries have occurred at multiple storage facilities in La Porte and Porter Counties. Earlier this week, detectives executed a search warrant and recovered property. Detectives are encouraging anyone who rents a storage unit to check their unit to ensure it has not been disturbed and that no property is missing.
If anyone has information pertaining to this investigation please contact either Detective Aaron Banic (abanic@lcso.in.gov) or Detective Joe Walker (jwalker@lcso.in.gov). #wims