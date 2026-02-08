Marquette Catholic hosted the Michigan City Wolves on Saturday afternoon in what can best be described as a very “spirited” game. Despite the score staying close much of the game, the Wolves ended up winning by a score of 76 – 66.
Michigan City is currently 11 – 8 while Marquette is at 11 – 7. The Wolves host 21st Century on Tuesday the 10th while the Blazers will travel to Oregon-Davis on Thursday the 12th.
STORY AND PHOTO CREDIT: Michael Kellems
Michigan City Area Schools Marquette Catholic High School My Michigan City, Indiana #wims #michigancity #localradio