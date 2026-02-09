Here is the latest from the OTT Haverstock Funeral Chapel in Michigan City regarding Connie J. Neulieb

Connie J. Neulieb, 59, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Thursday,

January 8, 2026 at 1:35 pm in Franciscan Health – Michigan City.

A celebration of life service will be conducted at 11:00 am Monday,

February 9, 2025, at the Greenwood Cemetery Chapel, 153 Tilden Ave.,

Michigan City, IN. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, IN

is handling arrangements.

Contributions may be made to Michiana Humane Society, 722 Indiana

Highway 212, Michigan City, IN 46360.

