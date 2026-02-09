JOIN RIC FEDERIGHI AND TEAM WIMS LIVE! Michigan City celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with the traditional walk up Franklin St, through the Uptown Arts District. A sea of green, both participating and viewing, turns our community into a little piece of Ireland. Individuals, groups, businesses, and anyone who has the Irish spirit can participate at no cost. This event is a celebration of our community and another chance to come together and enjoy each other and the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day! Route – Franklin St north from 9th to 4thLine-Up – 12:00 pmStart – 1:00 pm