Michigan City, IN – Michigan City High School Athletics is excited to announce that Heritage Night has been rescheduled for Saturday, February 28, at Michigan City High School.

While the original opponent, Marion High School, was unable to reschedule, the Wolves will now take on La Lumiere School. The Junior Varsity game will tip off at 5:00 p.m., with the varsity

game to follow at approximately 7:00 p.m.

This special evening will honor Michigan City’s rich basketball history by recognizing several milestone teams and alumni who helped shape the program’s legacy.

During Heritage Night, Michigan City High School will proudly celebrate:

● The 1966 Elston High School Boys Basketball State Championship team, marking the

60th anniversary of their state title season.

● The Michigan City Rogers High School Boys Basketball Semi-State teams from 1979,

1984 through 1987.

Recognition of these historic teams is anticipated to begin at approximately 6:15 p.m. Fans and alumni are encouraged to arrive early and help pack the Den as the community comes together

to celebrate generations of Michigan City Basketball excellence.

“We want all alumni, fans, families, and community members to come out and show their support,” said Athletic Director Ben Bachmann. “Heritage Night is an opportunity for the entire community to fill the gym, celebrate generations of basketball tradition, and support the student- athletes who continue to represent the City with pride.”

Heritage Night celebrates the proud traditions of MC Elston, MC Rogers, and Michigan City High School, and brings generations of City student-athletes together under one roof. While each school carries its own history, this evening reflects the spirit of One City, One Pack, uniting past and present to honor the legacy that built Michigan City athletics.

For the latest Michigan City High School Athletics information, visit GoMCWolves.com and follow Michigan City Wolves Athletics on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter (X) @MichCityWolves.

Whether you’re an Elston, Rogers, or MCHS graduate, a current student or staff member, or new to the Michigan City community, together…WE are MC!