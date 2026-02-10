Shooting in the 400 block of Chicago Street leaves one adult injured

On February 6th at 3:17 PM, officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 2 received a Flock Raven gunshot detection notification originating near the 400 block of Chicago Street. The Flock Raven system contains a series of devices placed throughout the City of Michigan City that are designed to detect the sound of gunshots and the approximate location they originate from. This information is then immediately relayed to officers so they can quickly respond to the scene.

The LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center then received a 911 call regarding a person who was discharging a fully automatic firearm in the 400 block of Chicago Street and a victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the 900 block of West 8th Street. Officers that responded to the 400 block of Chicago Street located numerous spent cartridge casings at the scene and learned the suspect left the area prior to their arrival. Officers that responded to the 900 block of West 8th Street located a 20-year-old male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the left leg. LaPorte County EMS transported the victim to Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City for medical treatment.

Detectives from the Investigative Division and Evidence Response Unit responded to the scene to assist officers with the investigation. Investigators collected numerous articles of evidence, interviewed witnesses and reviewed video surveillance. Detectives continue to interview witnesses, identify the suspect(s), search for video surveillance in the area and collect additional evidence. A preliminary investigation revealed this was not a random shooting and there is no known threat to the community at this time. Additional information pertaining to this incident will not be released at this time to safeguard the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has any additional information or has video surveillance/cell phone video of this incident, to contact Detective Ashlei Bootz at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1077 or via email at abootz@emichigancity.com. Other first responders who assisted with this incident include the Michigan City Fire Department and LaPorte County EMS.