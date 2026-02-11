MICHIGAN CITY — What a difference a year makes at Frank & Edward Skwiat American Legion Post 451. When Socrates Gray stepped in as commander, the Post was facing a period of challenge and transition. Morale was strained, momentum had slowed and difficult decisions had to be made. It was a true “next man up” moment — one that required leadership, consistency and a willingness to stay present.

