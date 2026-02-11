Trooper Injured During Early Monday Morning Pursuit

Lake County- On Monday, February 9, 2026, at approximately 3:30 a.m., Indiana State Police Trooper Jace Haddon responded to assist the Lake County Sheriff’s Department with an active vehicle pursuit on I-80 near Kennedy Avenue. The pursuit had been initiated for a reported traffic violation. The fleeing vehicle exited the interstate at Cline Avenue, where Trooper Haddon joined the pursuit near the intersection of Cline Avenue and Ridge Road.

During the pursuit, Trooper Haddon successfully performed a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver, bringing the vehicle to a stop. As Trooper Haddon approached the suspect vehicle on foot, he was struck by another police vehicle.

Trooper Haddon was transported to a local hospital and treated for serious injuries. He has since been released and is expected to face a lengthy recovery. Lt. Weems, Commander of the Lowell Post, stated, “We are thankful that Trooper Haddon is expected to make a full recovery.”

This investigation remains ongoing.