Here is the latest from the OTT Haverstock Funeral Chapel in Michigan City regarding Charles Keene and Linda K. Mills

Charles Keene, 80, of Chesterton, IN passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026 in his home.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Ott/Haverstock

Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, IN is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations be made to Moose Family Center 980, 2107

Welnetz Rd., Michigan, IN 46360 or to VNA Hospice Association, 501

Marquette St., Valparaiso, IN 46383. VNA Hospice NWI #wims

