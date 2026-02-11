Here is the latest from the OTT Haverstock Funeral Chapel in Michigan City regarding Charles Keene and Linda K. Mills
Charles Keene, 80, of Chesterton, IN passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026 in his home.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Ott/Haverstock
Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, IN is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations be made to Moose Family Center 980, 2107
Welnetz Rd., Michigan, IN 46360 or to VNA Hospice Association, 501
Marquette St., Valparaiso, IN 46383. VNA Hospice NWI #wims
***************************************************************************************************************************************
Linda K. Mills, 78, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Friday, February
6, 2026 at 9:50 pm in The Elms at Michigan City, Michigan City, IN.
Private family services will be conducted. Private burial will take
place in Hanna Cemetery, Hanna, IN. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm –
7:00 pm, Thursday, February 12, 2026 at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral
Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, IN.
Contributions may be made to the Michigan City Promise Scholarship Fund,
100 E. Michigan Blvd., Michigan City, IN 46360.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our web site at