Saturday, Feb. 14 | 2 pm and 7:30 pm

$35

Kristyn Estes’s delightful new comedy “The Swingset” makes its midwest premier on the Theatre at the Center stage for a pair of special Valentine’s Day performances. This charming play finds newly retired couple Jake and Abby navigating the challenges and surprises of their new address island life for starting retirement in Florida. With wit, warmth, and a touch of “cheeky island secrets,” “The Swingset” invites audiences into a world of mixed signals, hilarious miscommunication and unexpected social encounters. Playwright Estes is reprising her role opposite co-star Fred Buchalter. Philip Potempa directs.

DINING OPTION:

For an additional $50, add the 5 pm Valentine’s Day themed dinner, presented by 10Forty Banquets & Catering Inc. Call for reservation and meal payment: 219-836-1930, Ext. 2.

VALENTINE’S DAY THEMED MENU