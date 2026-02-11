Tip from the public leads to an animal abuse investigation-the latest from the Michigan City Police Department

On January 28th, the Michigan City Police Department and Michigan City Animal Control were made aware of a video circulating on social media depicting animal abuse. The video originated from neighborhood surveillance footage within the City of Michigan City and was shared publicly on social media.

Upon notification, the incident was taken seriously and acted upon immediately. Within several days of the video being posted, Michigan City Animal Control, in coordination with the Michigan City Police Department, successfully identified the location where the incident occurred, obtained additional surveillance footage, identified a suspect, and conducted a welfare check on the dog involved.

Following a thorough investigation coordinated by Investigative Division Commander Lt. Painter, the case was completed and formally submitted to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office for a probable cause review. This investigation highlights the critical importance of information provided by the public. Community members who report concerns and share information play a vital role in helping law enforcement and animal control respond quickly and effectively to incidents of abuse or neglect.

The Michigan City Police Department and Animal Control commend the dedicated efforts of the officers, detectives, and animal control who are involved in this case. Their professionalism, teamwork, and swift action were instrumental in bringing this investigation to a timely and successful conclusion. Additional information will

be released as appropriate and in accordance with the ongoing review process.