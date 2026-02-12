Indiana Chamber Urges Lawmakers to Improve Childcare Options, Modernize Township Government

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is urging lawmakers to continue advancing legislation that supports thriving communities and a competitive business climate by addressing two foundational needs: access to reliable childcare and having a modern, efficient local government.

“Strong communities are built through smart, practical policies that support both people and the systems they depend on,” offers Vanessa Green Sinders, Indiana Chamber president and CEO. “Whether it’s ensuring parents can stay in the workforce or that taxpayer dollars are used efficiently at the local level, these issues are essential to Indiana’s long-term economic prosperity.”

Access to affordable, reliable childcare remains one of the most significant barriers to workforce participation across the state.

House Bill 1152 would prevent homeowners associations from prohibiting legally licensed in-home childcare operations, helping expand care in neighborhoods where demand is high. House Bill 1177 would modernize and expand Indiana’s employer childcare tax credit, encouraging greater private-sector investment, while language in Senate Bill 4 would provide a temporary but meaningful boost by enabling some state funding to be moved to the Child Care and Development Fund voucher program.

“Childcare is not just a family issue – it’s a workforce issue,” Sinders stresses. “When parents can’t find or afford care, businesses struggle to hire and retain employees. These bills are important pieces of a larger puzzle that must be assembled to help Hoosiers stay in the workforce and allow employers to fill open jobs.”