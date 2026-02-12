On January 28th, the Michigan City Police Department and Michigan City Animal Control were made aware of a video circulating on social media depicting animal abuse. The video originated from neighborhood surveillance footage within the City of Michigan City and was shared publicly on social media. Upon notification, the incident was taken seriously and acted upon immediately. Within several days of the video being posted, Michigan City Animal Control, in coordination with the Michigan City Police Department, successfully identified the location where the incident occurred, obtained additional surveillance footage, identified a suspect, and conducted a welfare check on the dog involved.

Following a thorough investigation coordinated by Investigative Division Commander Lt. Painter, the case was completed and formally submitted to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office for a probable cause review.

LaPorte County Superior Court Four Magistrate John Link found probable cause to issue an arrest warrant for the dog’s owner, 28-year-old Michigan City resident Michael Arroyo for one count of Cruelty to an Animal (A Misdemeanor). Arroyo turned himself in at the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office on February 11th . Arroyo’s booking photo is attached to this press release courtesy of the LaPorte County Jail. The dog is currently in the custody of another animal caregiver.

This investigation highlights the critical importance of information provided by the public. Community members who report concerns and share information play a vital role in helping law enforcement and animal control respond quickly and effectively to incidents of abuse or neglect. The Michigan City Police Department and Animal Control commend the dedicated efforts of the officers, detectives, and animal control who are involved in this case. Their professionalism, teamwork, and swift action were instrumental in bringing this investigation to a timely and successful conclusion.

