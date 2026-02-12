PORTAGE, Ind. — The City of Portage has entered the high-stakes race to become the future home of the Chicago Bears, unveiling an ambitious proposal this week to lure the iconic NFL franchise across the Illinois border.

City leaders introduced the concept known as “Halas Harbor,” a proposed 300-acre lakefront development featuring a state-of-the-art stadium, mixed-use commercial space, and waterfront attractions designed to transform the area into a year-round destination for sports and entertainment.

Portage Mayor Austin Bonta called the proposal a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” for the region.

“This is about more than football,” Bonta said. “It’s about economic growth, jobs, and putting Northwest Indiana on the national stage in a way we’ve never seen before.”

The site, located between U.S. Route 12 and Interstate 94, was selected for its accessibility and proximity to Lake Michigan. City officials believe the location could attract fans from across the Midwest while sparking major private investment in hotels, restaurants, and retail development.

Supporters say the project could generate billions in economic activity. According to preliminary estimates, the overall development could approach $5 billion, with private investors funding the stadium and the state potentially assisting with infrastructure improvements.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has previously expressed interest in positioning the state as a contender for the Bears.

“Indiana is open for business, and we’re ready to compete for major projects that create jobs and drive tourism,” Holcomb said in a recent statement regarding the state’s stadium legislation efforts.

The Bears have been evaluating multiple stadium options amid ongoing uncertainty about their future at Soldier Field. Team officials have confirmed they are exploring a range of possibilities in both Illinois and Northwest Indiana.

“We are continuing to evaluate all options for the long-term future of the Chicago Bears,” the organization said in a statement. “Our focus is on delivering a world-class experience for our fans and ensuring the franchise’s success for decades to come.”

Illinois officials have pushed back on the possibility of losing the franchise, emphasizing the team’s historic ties to Chicago.

“The Bears belong in Illinois, and we’re working to keep them here,” Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said recently, adding that the state remains committed to finding a viable stadium solution.

Still, Indiana lawmakers have been aggressive in courting the team. State legislators have discussed creating a new stadium authority to finance and oversee construction of an NFL facility, signaling strong political support for a potential move.

Sports and economic analysts say the final decision will likely hinge on financing, infrastructure commitments, and fan sentiment, as well as negotiations with state and local governments on both sides of the border.

For Portage, the proposal represents a bold attempt to reshape the city’s future.

“This could redefine our community for generations,” Mayor Bonta said. “We’re ready to make a serious pitch and show the Bears what Portage and Indiana have to offer.”