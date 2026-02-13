BGCLPC Sprouts 2026 Annual Campaign: Where Potential Begins to Bloom

Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County (BGCLPC) is committed to helping Great Futures take root. “Every child in our community has tremendous potential,” says Michelle Shirk, Chief Executive Officer. “Our 2026 Annual Campaign reflects what we see every day at our Clubs. When kids are given support, encouragement and opportunities, they grow and thrive!”

At its 8 Clubs throughout Michigan City, La Porte, Westville, Kingsford Heights and Rolling Prairie, BGCLPC offers a balanced schedule of programs designed to promote Academic Success, Character & Citizenship and Healthy Lifestyles. Club members receive healthy afterschool snacks, homework help, STEM enrichment, physical activity programming and much more. In 2026:

Around 1,200 kids will walk through BGCLPC’s doors!

All Club members will have access to 5 hours per week of active games and sports – croquet, pickle ball, gaga ball, disc golf and more.

The organization expects to serve over 60,000 healthy afterschool snacks.

BGCLPC will focus on enhancing programming for children in grades 5-8, with a goal of increasing the number of tweens/teens served by 20%.

BGCLPC relies on community support to keep its Clubs accessible to all children who need them. Currently, all programs are offered completely free of charge. The organization recently launched its 2026 Annual campaign, “Where Potential Begins to Bloom,” and asks for the community’s support. One-time or recurring donations can be made at www.bgclpc.org/give/ or by check to 321 Detroit Street, Michigan City, IN.

Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County is a member of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, a nationwide affiliation of more than 5,000 autonomous Club organizations. For more information about BGCLPC and its programming, please visit www.bgclpc.org.