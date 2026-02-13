The Eva Martin Project honors memory of 3-year-old Michigan girl with comfort items for pediatric patients

Pediatric patients in Franciscan Health emergency rooms and pediatric inpatient units in Crown Point, Indianapolis and Lafayette will now have stuffed animals to help make their hospital experience a little more comfortable, thanks to a donation by The Eva Martin Project.

Representatives from The Eva Martin Project donated more than 1,500 new stuffed animals to the nonprofit Catholic healthcare system last week during a drop-off at Franciscan Health Crown Point. Each item has a tag with the organization’s logo and a QR code with a personal message on the back.

The nonprofit organization — headquartered in Baroda, Mich. – provides the items to hospitals serving children as a way to honor the memory of Eva Martin, who died at the age of 3 after a swimming pool accident.

The Eva Martin Project was founded and is managed by Eva’s parents, Rick and Rebekah Martin, who coordinate fundraisers for the items twice a year.

“We can only hope that each child and family who receives a stuffed animal feels the love and comfort from the stuffed animal that Eva gave to us and to those who knew her,” said her father, Rick Martin, who serves as vice president of The Eva Martin Project.

Healthcare providers know how seemingly simple items like stuffed animals can bring a sense of normalcy for pediatric patients and their families during stressful medical procedures.

Sister Benedicta Duna, OSF, mission services coordinator for Franciscan Health Crown Point, said she heard of one child who was especially excited to find a stuffed animal waiting for her after her outpatient surgery that resembled the cat she had at home.

“It feels like Christmas when they make a delivery,” Duna said of The Eva Project’s Martin family. “Their donation spreads a lot of joy and people are touched by their generosity. Even the staff gets excited to see them come in. The nurses especially know how much it means to the kids when they receive them.”